This Tom Brady Video Offers Reminder Of QB’s Mega-Celebrity Status

Countless people all over the world probably spent their Saturday morning the same way Tom Brady did.

That’s a sentiment that seemingly hasn’t been able to be expressed in well over a decade.

Brady took to his social media channels to document what he called the “BEST MORNING EVER.” Instead of going through his normal routine of kicking off the day with breakfast and a workout, the future Hall of Fame quarterback decided to hop on a city bike and take a leisurely ride around the Big Apple.

The video wasn’t very exciting, but it offered a reminder that Brady is in a league of his own when it comes to celebrity and fame. It took the seven-time Super Bowl champion 10 minutes to unlock the rental bike, as he hadn’t used one in nearly two decades. The 44-year-old also was genuinely excited by the bell on the bike and that he saw some dogs along his ride.

Brady likely will regain some “normalcy” whenever he decides to put an end to his playing days, but his schedule won’t be wide-open. The legendary signal-caller is set to become FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst upon retirement, and the network reportedly is paying him very handsomely to take on the role.