Three Reasons Why CT Sun Can Reach (And Win) 2022 WNBA Finals

While some teams around the league will offer a more measured response about their long-term goals, the Connecticut Sun have not been shy about their mindset entering the 2022 campaign.

Connecticut, as shared by Jonquel Jones, Jasmine Thomas and a cast of players, fully expects to compete for the 2022 WNBA title. Analysts and oddsmakers view the Sun as a legitimate contender to claim the organization’s first championship, as well.

And for good reason.

Here are three of the biggest reasons why the Sun can reach and win the 2022 title:

Connecticut has the reigning league MVP

In a talent-driven league, the Sun have arguably the most talented player in the reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones. Jones, the 6-foot-6 forward, is returning for her sixth season after averaging 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds while shooting 52% from the floor and 36% from long range in 2021. It was the third season where Jones was recognized an as All-Star. She continues to ascend as a face for the league and her contributions make those around her better.

“She is truly the core of what we are trying to accomplish here and how we’re going to be able to it,” Thomas said of Jones.

Sun have high-end talent surrounding Jones

Connecticut will enter the 2022 season with four WNBA All-Stars from the previous season. Brionna Jones, the 2021 Most Improved Player, returns for her sixth season after averaging 14.7 points on 57% from the floor last season. She is one who helps the Sun have a dominant group inside including Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner. The versatile Bonner is another player returning from an All-Star campaign after having averaged 15.3 points per game to go along with a career-best 3.5 assists. Courtney Williams returns to Connecticut after two seasons with the Atlanta Dream, representing the group while being named a WNBA All-Star last season. Williams averaged a career-best 16.5 points per game while shooting 38% from long range.