Tim Anderson Sends Message To Yankees Fans After Mic-Drop Home Run

Tim Anderson ultimately earned the last laugh at Yankee Stadium over the weekend.

Saturday was a frustrating day in the Bronx for Anderson, who was the target of an insensitive comment from Josh Donaldson. The White Sox shortstop made his presence felt a few innings later when the benches cleared, so it wasn’t at all surprising when Anderson was showered with boos from Yankees fans before his first at-bat Sunday night.

Anderson flew out in that first AB, but he recorded a single in the third and another base knock in the seventh. Then came the eighth, when Anderson smacked a three-run home run that gave the South Siders a comfortable 5-0 lead.

The ever-charismatic Anderson clearly enjoyed his trip around the bases, mixing smiles with the motion for those in attendance to quiet down. And as he made his way into the dugout, Anderson seemed to drop an explicit message.

“Everybody tell them to shut the (expletive) up,” Anderson appeared to say.

Anderson’s clutch round-tripper helped the White Sox secure a primetime win and a doubleheader sweep of the Yankees. Chicago’s voyage against American League East teams resumes Tuesday when Anderson and company kick off a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.

