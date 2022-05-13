Titans Rookie Treylon Burks Taps Out Of First NFL Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

The first day of a new job is always terrifying. Just ask Treylon Burks, who had to leave his first NFL practice with the Tennessee Titans, not once, but twice.

According to Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com, Burks tapped out of his first NFL practice after having difficulty breathing in the Tennessee heat. Burks has a history of asthma.

Burks was laboring during team drills and removed himself to be attended to by trainers inside the Titans facility. He later returned to the field for some one-on-one work with wide receivers coach Rob Moore before ultimately pulling the plug on his day.

“I think it’s hard to think that they can recreate, with a trainer, how we do things, and we see that with guys that have come back and started with our offseason program and guys that have joined a few weeks in. It’s just different,” head coach Mike Vrabel said, in post-practice media availability. “I know that they’re working, and they think they are trying to get in shape, but that’s just not the case. That’s something we have to focus on and try to make sure we’re getting some work in, but with all of them, we’re trying to be as smart as we possibly can.”