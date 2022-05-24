Tom Brady’s Random Batting Practice Draws Reaction From Mike Trout

NESN Logo Sign In

Apparently, dominating on the gridiron and signing a record-setting broadcast deal with FOX aren’t enough for Tom Brady. Now, he’s eyeing a career on the diamond.

OK, maybe that’s a stretch. But Brady, once drafted by the Montreal Expos, took to the baseball field Tuesday for a round of batting practice.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a video of the BP session, which also showed his trainer, Alex Guerrero, and featured longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski shagging fly balls.

“Got some cuts in this morning,” Brady tweeted. “Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table… “

The social media post even drew a reaction from Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, who responded to Brady’s tweet with the eyeballs emoji.

? — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 24, 2022

Brady was a standout catcher in high school, prompting the Expos to select him in the 18th round (507th overall) of the 1995 Major League Baseball Draft. But Brady instead chose football over baseball and attended the University of Michigan, after which the New England Patriots picked him in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft.