Tom Brady Flips (Double) Bird, Aggressively Goes After Critics In New Video

Tom Brady claims he still can ignore his many haters, but a new video suggests otherwise.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently shared a clip of Brady reacting to criticism the team faced after suffering a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints late last season. The superstar quarterback raised two middle fingers to the camera while sending a message to his critics.

“I just look at the TV and I go like this,” Brady, middle fingers raised, said in the video. “F–k you guys, f–k you TV. You block out the noise because none of it matters. What we do is get back to what we did all year. It’s still not perfect, but football’s not a game of perfect. … You ignore what they think and you just move on, man.”

Take a look:

.@TomBrady does watch media critics' reaction following a rare loss.



?I just look at the TV and I go ?F-ck you guys, f-ck you.? – with two middle fingers raised.



?You block out the noise, because none of it matters.? [@Buccaneers]pic.twitter.com/jfr76Vxltf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2022

While he won’t be able to be quite as colorful in the broadcast booth, here’s hoping that Brady uses similar candor while calling games for FOX Sports.

The 44-year-old recently signed a record-setting contract to be the lead NFL analyst for the network once he retires. Brady is under contract with the Bucs through this season.