Tom Brady-Fox Sports Contract: What Prior Reporting Indicates About Deal

Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as a lead NFL analyst, likely landing a record-setting contract.

But just how much money will the legendary quarterback make in the broadcast booth?

Details of Brady and Fox’s agreement, which was announced Tuesday, remain unknown. But prior reporting offers potential insight into what the contract language could look like.

Here’s what Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports wrote in February:

With Troy Aikman possibly leaving for Amazon, Fox Sports has inquired about the newly retired Brady, sources told Front Office Sports. ESPN is also interested, said sources. Ditto for Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” in the 2022 season.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo currently makes $18 million per year as CBS’ top game analyst, the most in the industry. Brady’s contract could blow Romo’s “out of the water,” according to McCarthy.

“The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million,” a source told McCarthy in February. ” … There’s no way in hell Brady would make less than Romo.”