Sports TV Expert Explains How Tom Brady Can Be ‘Successful’ NFL Analyst

Tom Brady doesn’t intend to waste any time transitioning from the gridiron to the broadcast booth, as FOX Sports announced Tuesday the quarterback will become the network’s lead NFL analyst immediately after ending his playing career.

Of course, there’s plenty of reason to believe Brady, who’s still preparing to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting QB this season, will thrive in his new role, whenever he hangs up his cleats. But what exactly will determine whether the arrangement with FOX proves successful?

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch posed this question to “someone in the sports television business who has a great résumé and understands how to build broadcast teams.” The person also has “deep roots in sports TV production,” according to Deitsch.

“It’s successful if Tom wants to put the work in and learn this craft,” the person told Deitsch. “Until now he’s been able to control everything about his very limited but successful foray into media, whether it be his self-produced documentaries or social media posts. Now, he’ll be jumping into the same pool as the rest of sports television analysts and he’ll be judged accordingly, but receive even more scrutiny. Tom gets all this and I would not bet against him.”

Betting against Brady has been a fool’s errand throughout his NFL career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has made his hay out of proving people wrong, first with the New England Patriots and then with the Buccaneers after signing with Tampa Bay in free agency following two decades in Foxboro.

It stands to reason he’ll approach the next chapter of his football life — in the broadcast booth — with the same preparation and dedication, even if he endures a few early hiccups while learning the intricacies of TV analyst work.

Brady always has been very calculated, both on and off the field. As such, it’s fair to assume he knows what he’ll be getting into upon assuming his role with FOX.