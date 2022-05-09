Tom Brady Got Roasted On Social Media Attending F1 Miami Grand Prix

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady cannot escape Deflategate no matter where he goes.

The legendary quarterback appeared at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, where he took a six-second video that would backfire.

“Ready to change a tire if needed guys…” Brady tweeted on Sunday with the video.

The post would see some immediate and hilarious backlash due to a certain sportsbook bringing up a career lowlight for Brady.

“Would need to check the air pressure first,” DraftKings Sportsbook quote tweeted in response on Sunday, an obvious reference to the Deflategate saga that has plagued Brady for years.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion should be OK, as he’s heard much worse in his journey to becoming the greatest quarterback of all time.