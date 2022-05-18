Tom Brady Jokingly Issues Challenge To LeBron James On Twitter

The Lakers star replied with his prediction

by

Tom Brady arguably is the greatest player to set foot on the gridiron and LeBron James is one of the greatest to ever grace a basketball court.

But how would those two titans of industry fare in a forum well outside of their respective areas of expertise?

That question crossed Brady’s mind Monday when James held a question-and-answer over Twitter. The seven-time Super Bowl champion floated a hypothetical scenario in which he and the Los Angeles Lakers superstar compete in a sport that neither has a prior background in.

“You and me, 5 rounds, ice hockey shootout, who wins?” Brady asked James.

The four-time NBA champion responded with a prediction of victory, but he acknowledged his 6-foot-9 frame could be a disadvantage on the ice.

We probably never will see Brady and James battle it out on skates, but it won’t be long until the legendary quarterback is involved in a non-football competition. Brady on June 1 will team up with Aaron Rodgers to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the latest installment of “The Match.”

