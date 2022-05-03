Tom Brady Makes Offseason Offer To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

NESN Logo Sign In

“80 for Brady” might not be the only movie Tom Brady makes an appearance in over the next few years.

The legendary quarterback, who in March announced his decision to put off retirement and play a 23rd NFL season, recently has been working on the New England Patriots-themed movie that he’s producing. Brady on Monday shared an Instagram photo of himself flexing on set, and his caption for the post included an offer for one of the biggest stars on the silver screen.

“The exact moment Tom Brady ‘went Hollywoood’ on the 80 For Brady set, “Brady wrote. “PS @therock I’m free until August if you need help with any stunts in the meantime.”

“The Rock” has an inch or two and roughly 40 pounds on Brady, so we imagine the WWE superstar-turned-actor will look elsewhere if he ever needs a stunt double.