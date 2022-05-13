Tom Brady Responds To Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley With Simple Request

NESN Logo Sign In

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have quite the man crush on Tom Brady.

The two joked about such this week on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” which prompted a Twitter response from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“Gorgeous,” O’Neal said after Barkley revealed the former recently had dinner with Brady.

Barkley then talked about getting lost in Brady’s eyes, drawing laughter from O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.

Brady on Thursday quote-tweeted a video of the discussion and replied with a laughing emoji. He also asked O’Neal, “Can I come on for a segment please?”

? Can I come on for a segment please? @SHAQ https://t.co/MtHVVrO2yD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2022

Brady just agreed to join FOX Sports as the network’s lead NFL analyst, whenever he retires from football. The record-setting deal reportedly will pay Brady a whopping $375 million over 10 years.