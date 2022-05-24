Tom Brady Ribs Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of ‘The Match’

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL fans will get to see the top quarterbacks in the sport go head-to-head on June 1, and the trash talking has already begun for “The Match.”

This battle between quarterbacks won’t be on the football field but on the golf course at Wynn Golf Club in Paradise, NV. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers will pair up against Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Bleacher Report released a promotional video for “The Match” where the quarterbacks competed in a chipping challenge using cut-outs of their wide receivers. Brady not only took a jab at Mahomes but also his own teammate over their top receivers being traded this past offseason. The Buccaneers quarterback also made sure he didn’t leave out Allen.

“I got my boy Mike (Evans) here to catch,” Brady said. “I don’t even know, who caught Aaron’s? Davante (Adams) left him. Tyreek (Hill) left you Patrick. Josh, don’t worry, someone’s going to leave you too. My boy Mike never left me, I’ll tell you that.”

?Who caught Aaron?s? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick.?



The QBs had to bring a receiver for this chip challenge and @TomBrady came out hot ? #CapitalOnesTheMatch is June 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/3xCgLbJ5Ye — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2022

For the challenge, each pair had a minute to chip in as many golf balls as they could to a net. Rodgers used an Allen Lazard cut-out as his target, Allen used Stefon Diggs and Mahomes used Travis Kelce.

The veteran quarterback duo of Brady and Rodgers soundly defeated the young duo of Allen and Mahomes 7-2 in the chipping challenge.