Tom Brady Shows Support For WNBA, Attends Sun-Aces In Las Vegas

Tom Brady was on hand at Tuesday’s Connecticut Sun – Las Vegas Aces game at Michelob Ultra Arena, showing his support for the league alongside sister Julie and friend Jim Gray.

Brady is in Las Vegas for “The Match”, a celebrity golf event that will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback team up with Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers as they take on Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.

This isn’t Brady’s first time showing support for the WNBA, as he placed a call to seventh-overall draft pick and Massachusetts native Veronica Burton on the night of the WNBA Draft.