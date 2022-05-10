Tom Brady Still Has ‘Lot Of Unfinished Business’ Before Starting FOX Job

Tom Brady’s next career move won’t take him far from the field.
FOX Sports CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead NFL analyst once he retires — whenever that may be.
After the announcement, the soon-to-be 45-year-old confirmed he isn’t ready to close the book on his playing career just yet.
“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted.
Brady briefly retired earlier this offseason before opting to return to Tampa Bay. He’s seeking his eighth Super Bowl title after winning one in his first season with the Bucs and then bowing out in the divisional round in 2021.
The details of Brady’s FOX contract have not been reported, but Murdoch said it is a “long-term agreement” that also will have the surefire Hall of Famer working as an “ambassador” for “client and promotional initiatives.”
“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at FOX Sports as our lead analyst,” Murdoch said in a statement.
“Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the FOX team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”
Brady has long said he intends to play until at least age 45. He’ll celebrate that birthday this August.