Tom Brady Still Has ‘Lot Of Unfinished Business’ Before Starting FOX Job

Tom Brady’s next career move won’t take him far from the field.

FOX Sports CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead NFL analyst once he retires — whenever that may be.

After the announcement, the soon-to-be 45-year-old confirmed he isn’t ready to close the book on his playing career just yet.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady briefly retired earlier this offseason before opting to return to Tampa Bay. He’s seeking his eighth Super Bowl title after winning one in his first season with the Bucs and then bowing out in the divisional round in 2021.

The details of Brady’s FOX contract have not been reported, but Murdoch said it is a “long-term agreement” that also will have the surefire Hall of Famer working as an “ambassador” for “client and promotional initiatives.”