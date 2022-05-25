Tom Brady Still Isn’t Over Loss To Aaron Rodgers In ‘The Match’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are set to team up for an upcoming exhibition golf match against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes.

But there appears to be some bitter feelings left over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback from the last time he participated in the golfing event.

This will be Brady’s third time competing in “The Match,” and the signal caller is 0-2 in the event. Brady and Phil Mickelson teamed up against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the second edition of “The Match,” and Brady and Mickelson teamed up again to take on Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers in the fourth edition of the competition.

“It was okay losing to Tiger and Peyton in ‘The Match 1,’ ” Brady told reporters on a conference call, per The Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “That was a tough day. Losing to Aaron and Bryson last year, that one hurt, man. I was not expecting that.

“Thankfully, I think I got the best half of that team as my partner this time around, so if he plays anything like he did last time, I guarantee you we?re going to be 1-2, which I’ve got to get off this losing trend that I’m on. But my guy has got to come through. We don’t have anyone to save the day. It’s he and I out there alone. We got to go make it happen.”

It will be a battle between veteran quarterbacks and young quarterbacks on June 1 at Wynn Golf Club as the sixth edition of “The Match” will not feature a PGA golfer.