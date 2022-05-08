Tony DeAngelo Throws Stick As Bruins Put Game 4 Dagger In Hurricanes

NESN Logo Sign In

Tony DeAngelo lost his cool on several occasions Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Late in the third period of the Game 4 matchup between the Bruins and the Hurricanes, DeAngelo was penalized for cross-checking Curtis Lazar. Although the infraction was both blatant and foolish on DeAngelo’s part, the Carolina defenseman still came after Lazar with punches and shoves. Boston’s fourth-line center, to his credit, managed to maintain restraint and not retaliate.

A handful of minutes later, DeAngelo was on the ice when the Bruins were on the verge of putting the final nail in the Hurricanes’ coffin. Brad Marchand did the honors with 34 seconds left in the third, and DeAngelo launched his stick in the star winger’s direction as he potted the empty-net goal.

DeAngelo’s act of anger might not have been a product of the Hurricanes’ Game 4 loss alone. The 26-year-old also might have had enough with Marchand, with who he engaged in a war of words earlier game.

We’ll have to wait and see how DeAngelo responds in a few days. One of these two Eastern Conference powers will take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series Tuesday when the sides meet for Game 5 at PNC Arena.