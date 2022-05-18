Top Red Sox Pitching Prospect Sets Lofty Goal: Outdo Pedro Martinez

NESN Logo Sign In

The bright idea Brayan Bello has for his career will benefit the Boston Red Sox greatly if he brings it to fruition … or even comes close.

The Red Sox prospect told MassLive.com’s Katie Morrison on Tuesday he hopes to surpass the feats of Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. The Red Sox promoted Bello to Triple-A Worcester this week, and he’s set to start his first game for the WooSox on Wednesday.

Like Martinez, Bello hails from the Dominican Republic. He revealed to Morrison he chatted with Martinez earlier this month after he threw a no-hitter for Double-A Portland. It wasn’t the first time they’ve crossed paths, as the Red Sox legend has worked with Bello and other prospects at the Red Sox Domincan Academy. It’s easy to understand why Martinez inspires Bello and also stokes his competitive fire.

“I look up to Pedro, but in the end it’s up to me to do whatever it takes for me to make it to the next level (Boston),” Bello told Morisson. “Pedro is one of my idols, but I would eventually like to be better than him.”

Bello, 23, has a long way to go before MLB observers begin mentioning him in the same sentence as Martinez. If he fulfils his vast promise as the Red Sox organization’s top pitching prospect and makes an impact in Boston, it would represent an important first step toward achieving his goal.

After that, anything is possible.