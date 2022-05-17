Trevor Story Reacts To First Home Run At Fenway Park In Red Sox Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story finally got the Fenway Park monkey off his back when he hit a game-tying home run for the Red Sox in the bottom of the seventh inning of the eventual 6-3 win against the Astros on Monday night.

The Boston second baseman had yet to hit a homer at Fenway Park going into the opening game against Houston, but that changed after a one-hour and 38-minute rain delay when he launched the ball up and over the Green Monster.

The home run also meant Story’s first ride in the home run cart in the home dugout.

“It felt great,” Story told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “To kind of get that first one out of the way at home, that was obviously a great feeling and just in the spot that it came was pretty special.”

“Yeah, it was cool. After the rain delay, the fans come a little closer and everyone is kind of just right there, a little more intimate and they gave us energy, man. They always do.”