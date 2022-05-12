Why Trevor Story (Finally) Looks Poised For Breakout With Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story carried the monkey on his back for the Red Sox’s first 30 games of 2022, a stretch that spanned more than a month and included 110 plate appearances.

Then, with one swing Wednesday night at Truist Park, he removed the monkey and sent it flying over the center field fence, connecting on his first home run in a Boston uniform as the Red Sox suffered a 5-3 walk-off loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Now, the question becomes: Is this the start of something bigger for Story?

It’s been a tumultuous season thus far for both the Red Sox and their prized offseason addition, as Story entered Thursday’s off-day batting .206 with just the one homer, 14 RBIs and a .585 OPS. Boston’s record sat at 11-20, worst in the American League East and fourth-worst in Major League Baseball.

But there’s evidence to suggest Story’s struggles soon might dissipate, with Boston’s brief trip to Atlanta marking a turning point for the high-priced infielder. Story went 3-for-9 with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Red Sox and Braves split their two-game series, an obvious improvement from him being showered with boos at Fenway Park while going 3-for-24 with 12 strikeouts during the most recent homestand.

“He’s putting (together) good swings,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Wednesday’s defeat, per MLB.com. “To see him hitting the ball straight center, that’s a good approach, good swing.”

Of course, it’d be naïve to think a two-game sample size is a harbinger of what’s to come. And frankly, the Red Sox’s split in Atlanta further exposed Boston’s flaws, which extend well beyond Story, whose slow start theoretically can be explained away by his truncated spring training that followed both a lockout and a lengthy stay in free agency. As such, it’s necessary to dig deeper, at which point you’ll discover reasons for optimism. All definitely is not lost for the two-time All-Star.