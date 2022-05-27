Trevor Story’s Hot Streak On Level Rarely Seen In Red Sox History

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans of a certain age certainly have been treated to some generational hitting talent over the years, which is why it’s so impressive to watch Trevor Story do something we’ve never seen before.

The Boston infielder has shaken off a slow start to his first season with the club in the biggest way possible. It’s getting borderline laughable after Story hit yet another home run Thursday night, his ninth of the season — all of which have come in the month of May.

More specifically, all nine dingers have come in the last two weeks. Story literally has hit nine home runs in his last 14 games, a pace that if some robot were able to sustain for an entire season would equal out to roughly 104 home runs.

Story won’t be able to sustain that pace, of course — or at least we don’t think.

Even he knows it’s a ridiculous run. Story said after Thursday night’s game he’s just trying to cash in while the getting’s still good. He knows better than anyone the frustration that comes with trying to hit a baseball; Story had just 20 hits in his first 98 at-bats with Boston.

Yet, as he continues to wallop everything he sees, the former All-Star seemingly adds to his accolades daily. Story hit another home run Thursday and drove in four to become just the sixth player since 1920, per ESPN Stats and Info, with a seven-game span of seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

He’s literally averaging three RBIs per game!