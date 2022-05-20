Triston Casas Named Most Powerful Prospect In Red Sox Organization

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are in good hands with some of the talent coming up the pipeline.

One of the most highly anticipated of those young players is Triston Casas, the No. 1 prospect in the organization by many accounts.

According to one reputable source, he’s also the most powerful.

“Casas not only is one of the best power prospects in the minors, thanks to an impressive combination of bat speed, strength and leverage, but he’s also an advanced hitter with a patient approach,” as shared by MLB.com, who posted a roundup of the each team’s top power prospect.

As noted, Casas is known for his elite power, but projects to be an all-around offensive star. The Red Sox know how important it is to have a player who spends every waking second thinking about mashing baseballs, with David Ortiz and J.D. Martinez filling the designated hitter role about as well as humanely possible over the majority of this century.

Whether Casas sticks at first base or moves to the DH role, it’s promising to have a prospect ready to mash when called upon — especially one that is receiving national attention for his abilities.