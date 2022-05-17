Two Young Patriots Edge Rushers Earn Positive Reviews From Coach

NESN Logo Sign In

Pro Bowler Matthew Judon will be one of the New England Patriots’ starting outside linebackers this season.

But who will start opposite him? That’s anyone’s guess.

With Kyle Van Noy now in Los Angeles, Jamie Collins lingering unsigned in free agency and Chase Winovich traded to Cleveland, it’s unclear who will man the Patriots’ other edge rusher spot as the team prepares to begin organized team activities next week.

Two candidates for that role received promising reviews Tuesday from position coach Steve Belichick.

Belichick, New England’s outside linebackers coach and primary defensive play-caller in 2021, said he envisions third-year pro Josh Uche playing a prominent role this season.

“I see him (as) part of the blueprint, and I see him being an important piece to the puzzle for us going forward,” Belichick said. “There’s a lot of other factors to it besides just what he’s going to do. We’ve got to see what everybody else does and work the pieces around from there, but I see Josh being a big part of this defense.”

Uche, a 2020 second-round draft pick, showed flashes of potential as a rookie and was dominant at times in last summer’s joint practices. But the Michigan product struggled to earn playing time in a crowded linebacker rotation last season, playing just 21.9% of defensive snaps and tallying zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and one tackle for loss over New England’s final 15 games, five of which he missed due to injury.