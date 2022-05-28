Updated Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Injury Status Ahead Of Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

As we could have all expected, the Boston Celtics aren’t tipping their hand ahead of Game 7.

With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, Boston has listed both guard Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) and forward Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) as questionable ahead of their matchup with the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Sam Hauser remain out due to a shoulder injury.

Smart and Williams have been questionable for each of the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals, with both pushing through their injuries to join Boston’s lineup in Games 5 and 6.

Smart has been hampered by a right ankle sprain he suffered in Game 3, and missed Game 4 before working his way back into the lineup in Game 5. Smart played 24 and 40 minutes in the last two games, combining for 19 points and seven assists on 5-for-20 shooting.

Williams’ left knee soreness hasn’t caught up to him yet despite making him a question mark for seemingly every game of the playoffs. He played 27 and 26 minutes in Boston’s last two games, combining for 18 points and 11 rebounds while recording five blocks.

Miami has been banged up, too, as they?ve had multiple players listed as questionable going into each game this series. Jimmy Butler (knee inflammation) and Kyle Lowry (hamstring) have been on the injury report consistently while Tyler Herro has missed the past three games because of a groin injury.

You can expect official decisions on the game statuses of those players in the hours leading up to Game 7 on Sunday. Tipoff from FTX Arena is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.