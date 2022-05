NESN Logo Sign In

Al Horford came up big for the Celtics on Monday night.

The 35-year-old big man scored 30 points in Boston’s Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. In addition to his big offensive night, Horford defended a game-high 28 shot attempts.

For more on Horford and the Celtics, check out the video above.