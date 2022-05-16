Watch Al Horford Commend Celtics With Motivational Message After Game 7

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics veteran Al Horford offered his stamp of approval following Boston’s Game 7 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

Horford, who contributed six points, 10 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes during the series-clinching victory, spoke with the group in the locker room after the game and commended Boston for overcoming adversity en route to the win.

“We kept believing, we stayed with it, and it took us Game 7, but coach (Ime Udoka) remember he kept saying we got to keep going,” Horford said. “They kept making runs. They kept getting in it all series. And today, when it mattered most, we got it done. Good job, fellas.”

We got it done ? pic.twitter.com/BTYREkcf0x — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 15, 2022

Horford was among the Celtics’ role players who stepped up in the best-of-seven series. Without Horford playing the best playoff game of his career in Boston’s Game 4 victory, the series could have played out differently.

Celtics teammate Grant Williams played a crucial role Sunday while scoring a game-high 27 points while shooting 7-for-18 from the 3-point line. Williams earned plenty of praise from teammates who celebrated him in the locker room after the game.

Horford and the Celtics now will get set to face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday night.