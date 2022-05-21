Watch Bruins’ David Pastrnak Score First Goals In World Championship

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak isn’t content to let Boston Bruins goaltenders hog all the headlines at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

The Bruins star scored a pair of goals Saturday for the Czech Republic in its Preliminary Round game against Norway. The goals are Pastrnak’s first of the competition and put his country on course for victory.

Pastrnak opened the scoring in Czech Republic-Norway in the first period on a powerful slap shot. At the World Championship he has reunited with former Bruins teammate David Krejci, who provided the assist on the goal.

He scored this penalty shot in the third period to increase his country’s lead to 3-0, but Norway since has reduced the Czech Republic’s advantage by one goal.

The Czech Republic named Pastrnak to its team Tuesday, three days after the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated the Boston Bruins from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round.