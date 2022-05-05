Watch Celtics’ Teammates Engage In Playful Trash Talk Before Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA playoffs are filled with pressure-packed moments, but Boston Celtics forwards Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams found a way to ease the tension prior to Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Tatum and Williams went through their usual pregame routine, which includes Williams defending Tatum as Boston’s star shoots 3-pointers from the corner.

The two showed off their competitiveness along with their trash talking skills during the drill and the interaction was caught on video since Williams was mic’d up for Boston’s 109-86 win over the Bucks. Check out for yourself the two slinging playful barbs at each other:

After the light-hearted moment, Tatum and Williams both flipped the switch and used their competitiveness against the Bucks. Williams turned in a tremendous effort off the bench in the Game 2 victory, playing terrific defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo and notching 21 points, including hitting 6-of-9 three-pointers.

Tatum put together a strong performance as well by scoring 29 points on 10-for-20 shooting to go along with eight assists and three steals.

The two will now take their act on the road as the Eastern Conference semifinal switches to Milwaukee. Game 3 between the Celtics and Bucks tips off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum.