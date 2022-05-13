Watch Ernie Adams Break Down Patriots’ Newly Released 2022 Schedule

Some NFL schedule release videos are expertly crafted, highly stylized productions that take weeks or months to plan and execute.
The Patriots chose to keep things simple this year.
The video revealing New England’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured just four components: a whiteboard, a black backdrop, a soothing piano soundtrack and Ernie Adams, the team’s legendarily mysterious former football research director.
Adams, who retired last offseason after more than two decades with the Patriots, made a surprise return to the spotlight to break down each of his old team’s 17 games.
Some highlights:
On Week 3 vs. Baltimore: “You know this is going to be 60 minutes of hard football.”
On Week 4 at Green Bay: “It’s in October, so even in Green Bay, probably won’t be frozen tundra. You just feel the tradition when you walk into Lambeau Field.”
On Week 6 at Cleveland: “Football Sunday in Cleveland is always an exciting time. Everybody’s always out in brown and orange. I’m sure they’ll be ready to go.”
On Week 8 at the Jets: “Another big game, division game on the road. Those are always the critical ones. At the Jets. We’ve had a spirited rivalry with the Jets over the years.”
On the Week 10 bye: “As far as I’m concerned, this is about perfect placement for the bye.”
On Weeks 14 and 15 at Arizona and Las Vegas: “We’re staying out west here for two games in a row. At the Raiders, um … little different experience going to Las Vegas. I’ve never done that for a football game, but I know Josh McDaniels will have his team ready to go.”
On Week 17 vs. Miami: “I know those Dolphins players, they always enjoy playing a great football game on a nice, cold day. Perfect Dolphins weather.”
The Patriots will open their season with a road game in Miami and finish up with a trip to Buffalo. Click here for our full schedule analysis.