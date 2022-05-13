Watch Ernie Adams Break Down Patriots’ Newly Released 2022 Schedule

NESN Logo Sign In

Some NFL schedule release videos are expertly crafted, highly stylized productions that take weeks or months to plan and execute.

The Patriots chose to keep things simple this year.

The video revealing New England’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured just four components: a whiteboard, a black backdrop, a soothing piano soundtrack and Ernie Adams, the team’s legendarily mysterious former football research director.

Adams, who retired last offseason after more than two decades with the Patriots, made a surprise return to the spotlight to break down each of his old team’s 17 games.

