Watch Red Sox’s Trevor Story Smash Solo Homer To Tie Score Vs. Astros

Story's home run traveled 428 feet

by

Trevor Story picked a great time to hit his first home run at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Story launched a pitch from Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton over the Green Monster to start the bottom of the seventh, which leveled the score at 3-3 during Monday night’s series opener.

Check out Story sending the ball 428 feet and onto Lansdowne Street:

For Story, who made a terrific web gem play in the field early in the contest, it was his second home run in the last five games after not going deep through the first month-plus of the season.

