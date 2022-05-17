Watch Red Sox’s Trevor Story Smash Solo Homer To Tie Score Vs. Astros

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story picked a great time to hit his first home run at Fenway Park as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Story launched a pitch from Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton over the Green Monster to start the bottom of the seventh, which leveled the score at 3-3 during Monday night’s series opener.

Check out Story sending the ball 428 feet and onto Lansdowne Street:

For Story, who made a terrific web gem play in the field early in the contest, it was his second home run in the last five games after not going deep through the first month-plus of the season.