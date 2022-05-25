Watch Red Sox Jump Out To 4-0 Lead Over White Sox With Two Blasts

NESN Logo Sign In

You can’t start a ballgame much better than the Boston Red Sox just did.

It started when Kiké Hernández blasted a Dylan Cease fastball 372-feet into the left field bullpen, giving the Boston a 1-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox just one pitch in the game.

Kiké home run. pic.twitter.com/8IhnlTe30H — NESN (@NESN) May 25, 2022

The home run was Hernández’s second of the season, and perhaps and indication of a turnaround for the Red Sox centerfielder. Hernández entered the ballgame riding a three game hitting streak, helping set up a surging Red Sox offense throughout their most recent homestand.

That was just the start, as Trevor Story continued to ride his hot streak, hitting a three-run home run to chase in Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and extend the lead to 4-0.

Your AL Player of the Week: pic.twitter.com/vgFw3JF9OS — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2022

Story is up to six home runs in his last five games, bringing his season RBI total to 32.