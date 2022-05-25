Watch Red Sox Jump Out To 4-0 Lead Over White Sox With Two Blasts

You can’t start a ballgame much better than the Boston Red Sox just did.
It started when Kiké Hernández blasted a Dylan Cease fastball 372-feet into the left field bullpen, giving the Boston a 1-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox just one pitch in the game.
The home run was Hernández’s second of the season, and perhaps and indication of a turnaround for the Red Sox centerfielder. Hernández entered the ballgame riding a three game hitting streak, helping set up a surging Red Sox offense throughout their most recent homestand.
That was just the start, as Trevor Story continued to ride his hot streak, hitting a three-run home run to chase in Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and extend the lead to 4-0.
Story is up to six home runs in his last five games, bringing his season RBI total to 32.
