Watch Red Sox Jump Out To 4-0 Lead Over White Sox With Two Blasts

You can’t start a ballgame much better than the Boston Red Sox just did.

It started when Kiké Hernández blasted a Dylan Cease fastball 372-feet into the left field bullpen, giving the Boston a 1-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox just one pitch in the game.

The home run was Hernández’s second of the season, and perhaps and indication of a turnaround for the Red Sox centerfielder. Hernández entered the ballgame riding a three game hitting streak, helping set up a surging Red Sox offense throughout their most recent homestand.

That was just the start, as Trevor Story continued to ride his hot streak, hitting a three-run home run to chase in Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez and extend the lead to 4-0.

Story is up to six home runs in his last five games, bringing his season RBI total to 32.

You can watch the Red Sox try to extend the lead on NESN.

