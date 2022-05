NESN Logo Sign In

This isn’t a re-publishing from Thursday night folks, Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story just hit another home run.

GRAND SLAM TREVOR STORY. pic.twitter.com/O1pISDAxUi — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 21, 2022

Story’s third inning grand slam off of reigning AL Cy Young award winner Robbie Ray gave Boston a 4-0 lead over the Seattle Mariners.

The 378-foot blast wasn’t the only notable thing to happen on the play, as former Red Sox World Series champion Jonny Gomes was the lucky fan to catch the shot in the green monster seats.