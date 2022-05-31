What Alex Cora Texted Ime Udoka, Brad Stevens After Celtics Won East

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston sports scene is set to take over the Bay Area this weekend.

Following a two-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, the Red Sox on Friday will open a three-game set against the Athletics in Oakland. Also set to make a trek to Northern California are the Boston Celtics, who will visit the Golden State Warriors for the first two games of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The Red Sox have an off day Thursday when the Celtics and the Warriors will meet for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series at Chase Center. Alex Cora, as he expressed in a text chain with C’s head coach Ime Udoka and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, is hoping he can link up with the Eastern Conference champions before the Red Sox start battling the A’s.

“See you Thursday in San Francisco,” Cora texted Udoka and Stevens after the Celtics’ Game 7 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night, per The Boston Globe.”

As for the here and now, Cora's Red Sox will kick off their two-gamer against the Reds on Tuesday night.