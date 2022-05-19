What Celtics Need To Do Differently To Contain Jimmy Butler In Game 2

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have made it their mission to put the clamps on opposing star players this postseason.

But they were completely unsuccessful in doing so when it came to Jimmy Butler in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Butler put together a monster all-around performance, leading the Heat to a 118-107 victory by tearing the Celtics defense apart to the tune of 41 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

If Boston wants to even the series, they can’t allow Butler to replicate that effort when the two teams take the floor for Game 2 on Thursday, and that’s certainly top of mind for Boston entering the contest.

“We let him get away with too much,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said following Game 1. “Eighteen free throws, that’s way too many. We got to be better.”

Brown added: “He’s comfortable. He’s very comfortable right now and we got to do a better job of breaking that rhythm that he’s in. That’s it. We got to take the challenge.”

The Celtics seem to be in agreement on the best way to contain Butler, who notched his third 40-point performance of the playoffs in the win after never reaching the 40-point mark in the regular season.