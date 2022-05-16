What Ime Udoka Will Remember Most About Thrilling Celtics-Bucks Series

NESN Logo Sign In

The best-of-seven series between the Celtics and Bucks certainly lived up to the hype as Boston eliminated Milwaukee in Game 7 on Sunday in front of a deafening crowd at TD Garden.

Highlight-reel plays — Jaylen Brown’s put-back dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1, Al Horford’s dunk on Antetokounmpo in Game 4 — were aplenty.

Jaylen Brown climbs the ladder for the putback SLAM!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on ABC pic.twitter.com/FJ09zRHvOK — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2022

BIG AL ? BIG SLAM#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel on TNT pic.twitter.com/HF7Lq6g56d — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2022

And those individual possessions failed in comparison to the signature performances from Horford (Game 4), Jayson Tatum (Game 6) and Grant Williams (Game 7). Without any of them, the Eastern Conference semifinals may have went a different way, especially after Boston’s devastating Game 5 collapse.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, though, will remember different intricacies along with the bigger picture when he reflects on his second playoff series at the helm.

“The intensity and figuring out how to defend a high-level player that’s very unique. That always stands out,” Udoka said when asked about what sticks out Monday, referencing Antetokounmpo. “Figuring how to attack a team that really packs the paint and protects the rim, that’s kind of a chess match and adjustment part that I love about it, going through a playoff series. So matching wits with another staff and coach Bud (Mike Budenholzer), who I knew well.”