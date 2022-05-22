What In World Was P.J. Tucker Doing On Ridiculous Flop During Game 3?

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker saw LL Cool J on hand during Game 3 at TD Garden and put on quite the acting display in the first half against the Boston Celtics.

Tucker, viewed as an impactful defender due to his size and strength while standing at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, went to the ground like a bag of feathers while embellishing a first-half charging call on Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

P.J. Tucker covered a lot of ground ? pic.twitter.com/UHbeWnrnNc — ESPN (@espn) May 22, 2022

And not long after that play in which Tucker covered 10 or so yards on the parquet, the veteran then acted again with the call going against Jaylen Brown. You would have thought Brown tried to push Tucker to Charlestown.

Those on Twitter certainly didn’t let Tucker get off the hook, though.

Even Marcus Smart was embarrassed by that flop from PJ Tucker. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 22, 2022

PJ Tucker flopping against Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/cvJeEeGmOh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 22, 2022

PJ Tucker a little dramatic tonight? — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 22, 2022

PJ Tucker hasn't exactly been sturdy on his feet tonight — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 22, 2022

Tucker helped the Heat get out to a big lead during the first half, Miami leading by as many as 26 points, before Boston’s second-quarter run made it a game entering the intermission.