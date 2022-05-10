What Jaylen Brown Told Celtics In Locker Room After Game 4 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

It took one hell of an effort, but the Celtics got the job done Monday night.

After a frustrating loss Saturday at Fiserv Forum, Boston bounced back with a Game 4 victory over the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The second-seeded Celtics trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but a late rally pushed the visitors to a series-tying victory.

The 2022 playoffs mark Boston’s core group’s fifth consecutive trip to the postseason, so Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company know full well how difficult it is to come out on top in late April and May, especially away from TD Garden. As such, Brown made sure to commend his teammates on their latest achievements.

“It’s hard to win on the road,” Brown said in the locker room per a team-provided video. “Hey, way to muster together. It’s hard to win on this (expletive) road in the playoffs. Great job, fellas. Let’s go. Best of three.”

The best-of-three Brown mentioned will begin Wednesday night when the Celtics host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for Game 5. Boston currently is a 5.5-point favorite and a -220 bet on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tipoff for the pivotal matchup at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.