What Jayson Tatum Told Grant Williams After Celtics’ Game 7 Win

You aren’t going to see many Celtics games where Grant Williams outscores Jayson Tatum, especially in the NBA playoffs.

But in an unexpected twist Sunday, Williams paced Boston’s offense and helped push Boston to within four victories of the 2022 Finals.

Williams led the Celtics in points (27), 3-pointers made (seven) and field-goal attempts (22) in their Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Thanks to votes of confidence from his head coach and teammates, Williams never hesitated to let it fly as the C’s took what the visitors’ defense gave them.

Of course, a Williams-led offensive output isn’t going to become the norm on Causeway Street. Tatum jokingly reminded his teammate and close friend of that after the C’s bounced the reigning league champions.

“I told him don’t get used to that,” Tatum told reporters, per Celtics.com. “He came up big, played amazing, had 27 points, and in the playoffs, you need that. You need the guys coming off the bench to be a star in their role and Grant won us a playoff game tonight, a Game 7. I’m extremely happy for him.”

Tatum hardly was the only member of the Celtics who was jazzed about Williams’ clutch showing. Boston’s locker room went into a frenzy when the 23-year-old made his way in after the game.