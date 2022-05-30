What Jimmy Butler Told Jayson Tatum After Celtics Advanced Past Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

Jimmy Butler put together another admirable performance for the Miami Heat on Sunday night, but it was Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics who advanced to the NBA Finals following a Game 7 victory at FTX Arena.

Butler, who scored 35 points with nine rebounds, found Tatum immediately after Boston’s 100-96 victory and shared a congratulatory message to the Celtics star. Tatum went on to win the “Larry Bird Trophy” given to the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals.

“That’s your title, dawg,” Butler told Tatum on the court following Miami’s season-ending loss, as shared by ESPN.

"That's your title dawg."



Jimmy congratulates Jayson Tatum on making it to the NBA Finals ? pic.twitter.com/Dj4xkLwMDy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2022

Butler was left praising Tatum after the contest, as well.

“He does everything. He shoots the ball. He can play in the pick and roll,” Butler told reporters, per MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “He passes the ball incredibly well. He gets out in transition. He’s a superstar. He deserves that. He deserved to win. I wish him the best moving forward. He’s one helluva player. That’s for sure.”

Tatum scored 26 points with 10 rebounds and six assists during the win-or-go-home Game 7.