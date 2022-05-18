What Marcus Smart Told Celtics After Disaster Third Quarter In Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart did not play in Tuesday’s Game 1, but he still showed why is a leader on the Boston Celtics and the ultimate competitor.

The Miami Heat outscored the Celtics by 25 points in the third quarter and didn’t look back, taking the first game of the Eastern Conference finals. Boston were without Smart and Al Horford in the game, but Smart was on the sideline coaching up the team, giving them a pep talk after the nightmare third quarter.

Marcus Smart coaching his team from the sideline.



Smart was ruled out due to a right mid-foot sprain, and Horford was place on health and safety protocols. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard revealed in a postgame press conference what Smart told the team.

“Just have heart,” Pritchard said, per NBC Sports Boston video. “He was telling us to compete and get after it. We were kind of playing soft for a little bit.”

Smart and Horford’s statuses for Game 2 are unclear, but the Celtics will get their chance to tie the series against the Heat on Thursday. Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena.