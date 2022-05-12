What Reported Jarrett Stidham Trade Means For Patriots, Quarterback

NESN Logo Sign In

Once viewed as a potential successor to Tom Brady, Jarrett Stidham wound up never starting a game for the New England Patriots. Now, he gets a fresh start in a familiar system.

Multiple reports Thursday morning indicated the Patriots were finalizing a trade to send the fourth-year quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. New England reportedly will receive a sixth-round draft pick in the swap, with Las Vegas getting back a seventh-rounder.

For the Patriots, the deal removes one body from a suddenly crowded QB room, along with improving their late-round draft capital and freeing up a negligible amount of salary cap space. For Stidham, it’ll provide a much clearer path to a roster spot than he would have had in Foxboro.

A Stidham trade or release became an inevitability after the Patriots opted to draft Western Kentucky signal-caller Bailey Zappe earlier this month.

As a fourth-round pick, Zappe will be locked into a roster spot as long as he’s not an abject disaster in training camp. The Patriots also aren’t cutting veteran backup Brian Hoyer after re-signing him to a two-year contract that included $3 million guaranteed, and carrying four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster would be an unwise use of resources.

So Stidham, who logged eight relief appearances over his three Patriots seasons and didn’t dress for a single game in 2021, quickly became the odd man out.

The destination wasn’t a surprise, either, as McDaniels’ Raiders and Nick Caserio’s Houston Texans always looked like the most logical suitors for the 25-year-old Auburn product. Stidham now will have an opportunity to battle Nick Mullens and fellow ex-Patriot Garrett Gilbert for the right to back up longtime Las Vegas starter Derek Carr.