What We Learned From Patriots’ Inside Look At 2022 Rookie Minicamp

The New England Patriots’ annual rookie minicamp is held behind closed doors, off-limits to both the general public and the media.

The Patriots did provide a glimpse into this past weekend’s 2022 edition, however, posting a collection of 41 practice photos on their official website.

Here’s what we were able to glean from that inside look (click the links below to view each photo):

— The Patriots had at least three rookie minicamp participants whose attendance had not been previously reported: linebacker Omari Cobb, defensive end Keyshawn James and wide receiver Jake Parker.

Cobb is an NFL veteran who previously spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants. He was on the Giants’ practice squad for most of last season, playing under then-head coach Joe Judge, who now is back in New England as an offensive assistant.

James and Parker are small-school undrafted rookies, having played their college ball at Division-II Fayetteville State and Division-III Howard Payne University, respectively. The former was Defensive Player of the Year in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association last season after piling up 10 1/2 sacks and 23 1/2 tackles for loss. The latter caught 52 passes for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn Player of the Year honors in the American Southwest Conference.