When Angels Two-Way Star Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch Vs. Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will get a chance to see Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani across their three-game series at Fenway Park in various roles.

Ohtani was originally scheduled to start on Tuesday but was pushed back due to a groin injury. That said, the Red Sox and their fanbase will still get to see Ohtani toe the rubber in the series.

“Joe Madden said Angels currently plan to have Shohei Ohtani pitch on Thursday at Fenway,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted Tuesday.

He will oppose Red Sox left-hander Rich Hill, who is 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA in four starts.

Ohtani is 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA in 19 1/3 innings (four starts). He projects to be a tough matchup for Boston, as a strikeout pitcher (14 K/9) going against the team that leads the league in chase rate.

The first game of the Red Sox-Angels three-game set kicks off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fenway Park, you can watch pregame coverage on NESN an hour before first pitch.