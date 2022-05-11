Where Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Finished In 2022 NBA MVP Voting

NESN Logo Sign In

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Joki? was named the 2022 NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Wednesday. This was the second time Joki? has won the award, having done so last season, but how did the voting turn out?

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum helped lead Boston to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, he only finished sixth in MVP voting. Tatum received eight fourth-place votes, the most by any other player, and 19 fifth-place votes.

Joki? was an easy choice for MVP as he received 65 first-place votes. Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid finished second in MVP voting earning 26 first-place votes. Milwaukee Bucks star and former two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only other player to receive first place votes with nine.

Tatum may not have received a ton of love for regular-season MVP, he still has a chance to help the Celtics win a NBA title and earn NBA Finals MVP as the Celtics continue their series against the Bucks on Wednesday.