Who Starts In Net For Bruins In Game 6? Bruce Cassidy Non-Committal

Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy has gone with two goalies during his team’s first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Linus Ullmark got the start in net for the first two games before Cassidy made the move to Jeremy Swayman and stuck with him for three straight games.

But after a rather uninspiring performance from Swayman in Boston’s lopsided 5-1 loss in Game 5 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena, who will Cassidy turn toward to start Game 6 with the Bruins’ season on the line?

Cassidy remained tight-lipped about that decision following the Bruins loss.

“We’ll decide that,” Cassidy said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We’ll regroup here and make that call (Wednesday) or Thursday. But again, I’m comfortable with his (Swayman) game.”

If Cassidy does indeed stick with Swayman, the rookie goaltender will do something he hasn’t done all season. According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Swayman has not started four straight games all season.

Swayman stopped 33 of 37 shots in Game 5, but got off to a rough start when he let a shot from Jaccob Slavin trickle past him just 6:11 into the first period. Cassidy believed that Swayman needed to come up with that save on Slavin, but the coach didn’t put the loss on Swayman’s shoulders when assessing the goaltender’s play.