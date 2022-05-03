Why Boston Sports Fans Should Know More About Julie Chu

NESN Logo Sign In

NESN and Berkshire Bank celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month — honoring the impact, influence, and achievements of the Asian community in sports.

Julie Chu has quite an impressive résumé.

The Fairfield, Conn. native is a four-time Olympic hockey player who’s won a bronze medal (2006) and three silver medals (2002, 2010, 2014) as a member of the Team USA women’s hockey team.

Chu graduated from Harvard in 2007 and played 129 games for the Crimson during her college-hockey career, amassing 88 goals and 196 assists, which is the school record. Her 284 points also is second in NCAA history, and she is a three-time All-American making the First Team in 2007 and Second Team in 2003 and 2005.

Hockey always has been a part of Chu’s life and after playing for Minnesota Whitecaps in the Western Women’s Hockey League between 2007 and 2010, helping Minnesota to the title in 2010 after being named MVP. She finished her professional playing career winning back-to-back championships as a member of the Montreal Stars.

Chu’s journey through the world of hockey didn’t stop there, though. She was as an assistant coach for Minnesota-Duluth’s women’s hockey team in 2007, the head coach for Union College’s women’s team between 2010 and 2013 and currently serves as the head coach of the Concordia Stingers’ women’s hockey team in Montreal.

In September Chu was invited by the Tampa Bay Lightning to assist in their prospect camp as a special instructor. She returned to Montreal to resume her head coaching duties for the 2021-22 season.