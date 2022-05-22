Why J.D. Martinez Was Late Scratch Before Red Sox Hosted Mariners

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox expected to have J.D. Martinez in the lineup Sunday for their series finale against the Seattle Mariners, but the designated was a late scratch before Nathan Eovaldi threw the first pitch at Fenway Park.

Martinez was ruled out due to back spasms. It gives the veteran slugger an extra day off with Boston having an off day Monday following its four-game set against Seattle.

Christian Arroyo filled in for Martinez as the designated hitter and will hit sixth. Xander Bogaerts moved into the third spot in the order, which previously was occupied by Martinez.

Martinez is hitting .349 with a .971 OPS in 141 plate appearances this season. He recorded a .583 average (7-for-12) with five runs in the previous three games against the Mariners, all three of which were wins for Boston.

