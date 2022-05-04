Why Mack Wilson Believes He’s Better Fit With ‘Old-Fashioned’ Patriots Than Browns

NESN Logo Sign In

Could Mack Wilson be the next great Patriots reclamation project?

The fourth-year linebacker, taken by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, enjoyed an impressive rookie season but saw his playing time decrease the following two years. His defense snap percentages dropped from 88% in 2019 to 43% in 2020 and 21% last season.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Wilson said Tuesday when asked why his playing time dipped. “That’s a question you should probably ask the Browns organization. I’m not sure. All I know is I did whatever that asked me to do, and I went 100% and I was all about the team. So, that wasn’t up to me, and I obviously don’t know, as well.”

But Wilson’s performance in his freshman campaign — 82 tackles (four for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one interception — suggest untapped potential from the highlight athletic linebacker. On Tuesday, the Alabama product explained why New England might be a better fit for him than his former home was.

“Obviously, things didn’t work out for me in Cleveland,” Wilson said during a Zoom call with reporters. “With me just coming along, being traded here, and being a part of this organization. And just how everything’s (run) here, and how the guys work here, and how it’s so well-structured and old-fashioned.

“I feel like, at this time in my career, it’s something that’ll really help me and really take my game to the next level. I’m happy, I’m super blessed to be a part of it and I just can’t wait to get things rolling.”

Wilson added: “It’s a blessing to be able to kind of get a fresh start. … I kind of look at it like a second chance. Obviously, I’m approaching it like a pro, just coming in with that mindset to work hard and earn everything that I can.”