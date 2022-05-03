Why New Patriots Linebacker Knew Mac Jones Was ‘Special’ Years Ago

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones was just a scout-teamer when he and Mack Wilson overlapped at Alabama, buried behind Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts on a loaded quarterback depth chart.

But even then, back when Jones only saw the field in practice or garbage time, Wilson knew. He knew he was watching a future star.

Wilson, who was traded to Jones’ New England Patriots earlier this offseason, was downright effusive Tuesday in his praise of the second-year QB, saying he realized years ago — before many of their Crimson Tide teammates — that Jones was “going to be special.”

“I tell a lot of people I knew Mac when he was a pup,” the linebacker said in his introductory video conference, “and just seeing how much he grew as a person and a player, it amazed me. Because growing up, and obviously when we were in college, I was telling everybody back home, friends and family, like, Mac Jones is going to be special.

“And a lot of guys didn’t believe me. Even some of the guys that were on our team didn’t believe me. I just saw something in him. He’ll tell you himself — I just saw something in him that just made me be like, ‘Hey, this kid is going to be special.’ “

Wilson, who affectionately refers to Jones as “Mac No. 2,” said the QB’s confidence quickly won him over. Many of Jones’ Patriots teammates have said the same since he arrived in New England last spring.

“He just had a swagger,” Wilson said. “You know a lot of guys come in as freshmen all uptight and things like that. Mac just had swagger, and that’s something that caught my eye. He made some big plays. He made some great throws. Even when he scrambled, he had a little juice in him. It was just different little small things that made me like, ‘Hey, I like Mac. He’s going to be good.’ I believed in it, and obviously, it’s coming true.”