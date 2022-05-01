Why Red Sox Prospect Jeremy Wu-Yelland Is Driven To Succeed In MLB

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Wu-Yelland was a bit of a surprise pick for the Boston Red Sox when they drafted him in the fourth round (No. 118 overall) in 2020. But the pitching prospect has proven himself in his short time in the system.

SoxProspects had the left-hander ranked as the 40th overall prospect when news broke Thursday that Wu-Yelland had Tommy John surgery and thus would miss significant time.

But the 22-year-old promised he would return to the field soon, an outlook that would surprise no one who is familiar with his story.

In an interview with NESN’s Tom Caron in March during Spring training, Wu-Yelland explained how his family and his Asian American heritage motivate him to succeed in Major League Baseball.

Wu-Yelland, whose maternal side of the family is Chinese, has a tattoo of his Chinese name — “Light Of The Sun In The Morning” — on his right arm.

“I was the first son in the family in two or three generations,” Wu-Yelland told Caron in a video that will air later this month. “Just the way that the culture is over there, sons take on the family, they take care of people. They provide. And I’m happy to take on that challenge. Part of that goes into my name. The sun had risen and the night was over.”